Fines

Another pair of radio licensees are facing thousands of dollars in proposed fines by the FCC for failing to file their license renewal applications on time.

DIPONTI COMMUNICATIONS, LLC was hit with a proposed $7,000 fine for filing its renewal application for W276DF/WESTERLY, RI late and for operating the station after the license had technically expired; the translator was one of the licenses retained by BRIAN DODGE with short-term renewals when he settled various violations with the Commission in 2016 and was acquired by DIPONTI shortly thereafter. DIPONTI told the Commission that it was mistaken on the expiration date due to the short-term renewal.

Also, GUILLERMO GARZA is facing a proposed $3,000 fine for late filing of the renewal application for Classic Hits KWMC-A/DEL RIO, TX.

