KTCL Reimages For Twenty One Pilots Takeover Tour

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTCL (CHANNEL 93.3)/DENVER has rebranded to “93.3 KTOP – TWENTY ONE PILOTS FM” to coincide with the big TWENTY ONE PILOTS TAKEOVER TOUR that invades COLORADO with four intimate club shows this week, beginning TONIGHT at BLUEBIRD THEATER.

KTCL has updated all of its imaging from CHANNEL 93.3 to 93.3 KTOP – TWENTY ONE PILOTS FM through this SATURDAY (9/25) night at midnight.

“This is one of those rare situations where we couldn’t possibly embrace a band too much.” said KTCL PD NERF. “We figured we should go all-in. Our Imaging Ninja, Rocket (ROGER KEELER) moved mountains to make it happen, and it sounds AWESOME!”

The station has changed its website to www.933KTOP.com.

Check out imaging for 93.3 KTOP – TWENTY ONE PILOTS FM here.

