KUFX (98.5 KFOX)/San Jose Hires Ellen Perez As Morning Co-Host
by Ken Anthony
September 21, 2021 at 11:41 AM (PT)
BONNEVILLE Classic Rock KUFX (98.5 KFOX)/SAN JOSE has named ELLEN PEREZ the new morning show co-host with CHRIS JACKSON. PEREZ replaces KARINA FARIAS, who left the station last month (NET NEWS 8/6/21). PEREZ was most recently producer for sister station Top 40 KMVQ (997 NOW) afternoon personality ST. JOHN.
Dir/Programming Ops BRIAN FIGULA said, "ELLEN's quick and creative on-air engagement, along with social media talents make her the best selection for this position. Her first day is tentatively set for SEPTEMBER 27th."