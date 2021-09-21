Ellen Perez

BONNEVILLE Classic Rock KUFX (98.5 KFOX)/SAN JOSE has named ELLEN PEREZ the new morning show co-host with CHRIS JACKSON. PEREZ replaces KARINA FARIAS, who left the station last month (NET NEWS 8/6/21). PEREZ was most recently producer for sister station Top 40 KMVQ (997 NOW) afternoon personality ST. JOHN.

Dir/Programming Ops BRIAN FIGULA said, "ELLEN's quick and creative on-air engagement, along with social media talents make her the best selection for this position. Her first day is tentatively set for SEPTEMBER 27th."





