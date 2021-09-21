Presslaff

WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC will resume it's weekly CLUBHOUSE calls on WEDNESDAY (9/22) at 5p (PT) and will host Pres. of the Board and National Spokes Person for MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO, RUTH PRESSLAFF. The hour long conversation will include discussions for and about women looking to advance their career in all forms of media.

WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC, founded and hosted by 30-year radio vet LISA ADAMS, hosts weekly calls on CLUBHOUSE for Women in any form of the entertainment business, but the forums are open and helpful to all genders.

Click here to take part in this week's discussions with RUTH PRESSLAFF.

