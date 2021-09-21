-
PCG Artist Development Signs Singer/Songwriter Paige King Johnson
by Shawn Reed
September 21, 2021 at 1:01 PM (PT)
-
PCG ARTIST DEVELOPMENT CEO BERNARD PORTER has launched PCG RECORDS, distributed by SONY MUSIC subsidiary BFD/THE ORCHARD. PCG RECORDS will partner directly with the artist by licensing the master recording for a specified time, providing label services and marketing strategies to grow the artist’s market share, developing brand identity, and establishing the artist’s team.
PCG RECORDS’ first signing is Country singer/songwriter PAIGE KING JOHNSON. “PAIGE was the obvious choice as our first artist,” said PORTER. “PAIGE truly has it all—work ethic, entrepreneurship, talent and beauty. It has been such a privilege to see her talents and career grow.”
JOHNSON’s first single with PCG RECORDS, “Baby Don’t,” will be released on all digital platforms on OCTOBER 15th.