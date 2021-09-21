Grammy Nominations Revealed November 23rd

The RECORDING ACADEMY has set the date for the announcement of the 64th Annual GRAMMY AWARD nominations. It will take place on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd.

The Awards ceremony will return to LOS ANGELES' STAPLES CENTER on MONDAY, JANUARY 31st, 2022. The show will broadcast live on CBS and stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+ at 8p (ET)/5p (PT). Click here for info and other dates surrounding the 2022 GRAMMY AWARDS.

