Under a partnership between the two companies, SKYVIEW NETWORKS is handling affiliation for QUU in barter deals and will offer QUU's visual display advertising for radio stations to network radio advertisers effective JANUARY 1st. QUU offers image and text displays synced to audio on dashboards.

“With 80% of the cars on the road today capable of displaying synced text on vehicle dashboards, QUU affiliates across the country are enjoying a dramatic increase in listener engagement and sales,” said QUU CEO STEVE NEWBERRY. “Our multi-part partnership with SKYVIEW is an extraordinary game-changer to expand this rapidly-growing footprint and for the first time -- just in time for SKYVIEW’s upfront -- offer Visual Quus to network radio advertisers.”

“We are thrilled to align with QUU to bring its powerful in-dash technology to our vast network of stations,” aid SKYVIEW Pres./COO STEVE JONES. “The power of our networks’ weekly impressions combined with QUU’s in-car visuals will deliver our advertisers meaningful ROI.”

SKYVIEW EVP JEANNE-MARIE CONDO added, “There is a proven 63% boost in awareness when a radio advertisement is paired with a visual! With QUU, our network radio advertisers now can improve their brand’s product awareness and message recall through this unique marketing opportunity exclusively available through SKYVIEW NETWORKS.”

