John Young

Longtime ALPHA MEDIA AC KUIC (95.3 KUIC)/VACAVILLE, CA morning host JOHN YOUNG is hanging up his headphones. He’s held down morning drive there for over 20 years, arriving from KHYL (101.1 FM)/SACRAMENTO in 1999.

Discussing his departure, YOUNG said, “It’s been an amazing run, much longer than I ever imagined, and I’m so grateful to the listeners who’ve supported me and allowed me to interject myself into their mornings for the last two decades.”

YOUNG’s fans will still be able to hear him on the “Planet LP” podcast, where he and radio colleague TED ASREGADOO take a deep dive into Rock and Soul albums.

« see more Net News