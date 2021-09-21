Charese Fruge, Krista Uelmen

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to KRISTA UELMEN, the host of the first all-female morning show in MADISON, WI, “KRISTA & THE MORNING RUSH” on WJQM (93.1 JAMZ).

Talking about how the show came together, KRISTA explained, “I would say being able to be the first woman to host an all-female morning show in MADISON with my bestie TRACY ANDERSON, is truly an honor and I absolutely love what I do. TRACY and I were friends originally, and she did Sales at the time when I was hosting. After I invited her to come on the show to do ‘Reality Check’, something special happened!!!!”

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE goes deep and discusses how women are making it happen throughout our associated businesses. This week, find out about KRISTA UELMEN. Read her story here.

