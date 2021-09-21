Sir Lucian Grainge: Big Score (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

You have to hand it to SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE. His timing was impeccable as VIVENDI's stock play on UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP paid immediate dividends. By NOON yesterday on the AMSTERDAM exchange, UMG stock settled in at about 35% above its IPO price, with shares selling at $25, with the subsequent valuation going from estimates of $39 billion to more than $52 billion. This is great news for the entire music industry, especially WARNER MUSIC GROUP and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, not to mention all content holders across the board.

UMG is now the biggest EUROPEAN IPO of 2021. No new cash was raised in the transaction.

Said GRAINGE, “Today’s listing marks an exciting milestone in UMG’s storied history, reflecting our position as the world’s leading music-based entertainment company and our deep commitment to our amazing artists, songwriters and partners."

The Chairman/CEO is reported to have made more than $150 million in the transaction, added to his estimated $80 million salary for 2020.

Others whose prescience paid off included U.S. hedge fund billionaire WILLIAM ACKMAN, who owns 10% of the company, and CHINA's TENCENT, with a stake of 20%, as well as VIVENDI controlling shareholder VINCENT BOLLORE.

The day started with GRAINGE and members of UMG’s corporate executive team sounding the gong at the EURONEXT market opening (see below). During the traditional gong ceremony, the newly listed company was welcomed to EURONEXT by CEO SIMONE HUIS and Head Of Listing RENE VAN VIERKEN.

A date for trading in the U.S. has yet to be announced.

