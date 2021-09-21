Signing New Talent.

FADER LABEL has added two new artists, CHLOE GEORGE and SHALLOU, to a roster which includes CLAIRO, SLAYYYTER, BINKI, LEWIS DEL MAR and MATT & KIM among others.

FADER LABEL GM CARSON OBERG commented, "CHLOE GEORGE is one of the most brilliant writers we have come across, she has so many stories to tell through her music and we cannot wait to launch her artist project on the back of her success with her viral song, 'ghost town.' SHALLOU has a proven track record on converting his success on streaming platforms to live ticket sales by playing the likes of COACHELLA, LOLLAPALOOZA, OUTSIDELANDS and sold-out tours. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the FADER LABEL family as he is a true visionary in the indie electronic space."

L.A.-based songwriter GEORGE made her solo debut in 2021 with "ghost down (voice memo)" and has previously worked behind the scenes with NORMANI and DUA LIPA. Her new song "Peachi" is due out SEPTEMBER 24th. On her signing to FADER LABEL, GEORGE says, "I’m so stoked to be able to grow with FADER. They work with some of my favorite musicians, and I've always loved how artist-friendly they are."

Also based in L.A., SHALLOU (aka JOE BOSTON) is a producer, singer and active environmentalist who creates ambient house melodies interlaced with sweeping and soulful vocals. His debut EP, "All Becomes Okay," dropped in 2017 and he recently released a new single, "Heartaches," and is heading out on tour in 2021.

Added BOSTON, "I'm really excited for the new possibilities with FADER LABEL. I love their mindset of helping me boost my profile while also staying true to myself and my unique sound. I feel really connected with the whole team and the new music has been really successful so far. Their level of investment is amazing."

