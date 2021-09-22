Rebranded

iHEARTMEDIA Sports WINZ-A/MIAMI has rebranded to FOX SPORTS 940 MIAMI. The station continues to air the FOX SPORTS RADIO national lineup along with MIAMI MARLINS baseball and UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA football and men's basketball while dropping the local morning show with JEFF DEFORREST and an afternoon show with sister Talk WZZR (REAL RADIO 92.1)/WEST PALM BEACH midday host SPERO "THE GREEK" GEORGEDAKIS. WINZ, which previously used "940 WINZ" as its brand, used the name "FOX SPORTS 940" in the early 2000's; adjacent-market HUBBARD Sports WMEN-A/WEST PALM BEACH uses the slogan "FOX SPORTS 640."

“We are excited to align 940 AM WINZ with a first-class organization like FOX SPORTS RADIO,” said Market Pres. SHARI GONZALEZ. “This partnership ensures passionate SOUTH FLORIDA sports fans, and our 940 advertisers will have access to the nation’s top talk hosts and their insights on the most relevant topics facing teams, athletes, and fans.”

