Judges Revealed

The judging panel for LIVEXLIVE/LIVEONE and PODCASTONE's “SELF MADE PODCAST EDITION” talent contest to find the "next big podcast star" (NET NEWS 8/3) has been announced, and it includes several hosts of PODCASTONE shows.

The judges will be ADAM CAROLLA; "OFF THE VINE" host and "THE BACHELORETTE" co-host KAITLYN BRISTOWE; "HOLLYWOOD WAYZ" co-host and "ENTOURAGE" creator DOUG ELLIN; "CHEATING: WHEN LOVE LIES" host JILLIAN HAMILTON; and "BAD BAD THING" host BARBARA SCHROEDER, who will also serve as a mentor. Also on the panel will be PODCASTONE President KIT GRAY and founder NORM PATTIZ as well as OXFORD ROAD's JAMES INGRASSIA, AD RESULTS MEDA's DE'SHA RUNNELS, PODSIGHTS' SARAH COTENOFF, and MAGELLAN AI's JOHN GOFORTH.

The contest is offering the winner a package the company values at $100,000 in promotion and a podcasting contract.

