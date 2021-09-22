Wendy Williams (Photo: Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com)

TV talk show host and former radio personality WENDY WILLIAMS remains hospitalized in NEW YORK according to her brother, TOMMY WILLIAMS. WILLIAMS was admitted to the hospital last week and tested positive for COVID-19. Her brother told YAHOO ENTERTAINMENT that she is "stable" and "fighting".

WILLIAMS was diagnosed with GRAVES' DISEASE in MAY 2014. THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW was set to return to production on OCTOBER 4th, but that has been pushed back indefinitely.

« see more Net News