Steve Dent

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock WOFX (92.5 THE FOX)/CINCINNATI has appointed STEVE DENT as PD. He will continue to host Mornings on sister WNDX (93.9X)/INDIANAPOLIS.

VP/Market Mgr. JON LAING said, “We are thrilled to have STEVE join our programming team in CINCINNATI. His expertise in the Rock format, and understanding of the local market dynamics line up perfectly with our competitive strategy.”

DENT commented, “I am thrilled to have this opportunity in my hometown! 92-5 THE FOX has a long Rock tradition here in CINCY with a veteran staff of pros. I'm excited to be working with my friends at The BOB & TOM SHOW and this amazing team at CUMULUS/CINCINNATI. Thanks to JON LAING, KEITH MITCHELL, JOHN DIMICK and WADE LINDER for trusting me to continue the Rock legacy of 92-5 THE FOX!”

