THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS (ASCAP) is hosting its annual ASCAP Christian Music Awards across all social media platforms (9/22-23). As they honor the most performed Christian music of the past year, the social media event will have photos, videos, performances, and acceptance speeches using the hashtags #ASCAPAwards and @ASCAP on FACEBOOK, TWITTER, and INSTAGRAM.



The big winners are:



Songwriter of the Year - MATTHEW WEST

Songwriter-Artist of the Year - CORY ASBURY

Song of the Year - “Famous For (I Believe)"

Publisher of the Year - CAPITOL CMG PUBLISHING (19th Consecutive Year)



ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President PAUL WILLIAMS shared, “My heart is full of gratitude to you, ASCAP’s family of songwriters, composers and music publishers. Your beautiful music shines a light in both hard and joyful times, guiding us forward with messages of love, hope, faith and mercy… Congratulations to all of this year’s winners for your achievements.”

