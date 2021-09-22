Corgan (Photo: Jonathan Weiner)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has renewed its exclusive worldwide administration deal with musician, songwriter, and singer WILLIAM PATRICK CORGAN, including his entire music catalog and future material.

In a joint statement from WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Co-Chair/CEO, GUY MOOT, and Co-Chair/COO CARIANNE MARSHALL, “WILLIAM has always gone against the grain to create his distinctive and unique sound. His music is wildly captivating and consistently pushes the boundaries of what’s possible. He’s a true creative genius, and we’re so excited to continue to partner with him and support his incredible work.”

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC SVP/A&R GREG SOWDERS added, “WILLIAM’s musical contributions in the early 1990s laid the groundwork for the explosive grunge era that followed. As one of alternative rock’s greatest legends, his wide-reaching influences have persevered for more than three decades. We’re extremely proud to be on this journey with him and look forward to collaborating on exciting new projects and SMASHING PUMPKINS releases.”

WILLIAM PATRICK CORGAN commented, “I'm pleased and honored to be among the greats who make up the great tradition and legacy of WARNER CHAPPELL. To even stand in the shadow of the great HARRY WARREN, which one could argue helped build this rich company from its inception, is all I needed to know.”

« see more Net News