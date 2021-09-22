Skipper

MEADOWLARK MEDIA CEO JOHN SKIPPER will be joining sports radio consultant JASON BARRETT for a one-on-one conversation at BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's 2022 BSM SUMMIT in NEW YORK on MARCH 2-3. SKIPPER is co-founder with DAN LE BATARD of sports content production house MEADOWLARK, Exec. Chairman at DAZN, and the former President of ESPN.

"I've long admired and respected JOHN because he's never been afraid to roll the dice and take risks," said BARRETT. "JOHN's decades of experience at ESPN helped him learn nearly every single aspect of the sports media business. Since exiting the worldwide leader, he's helped DAZN establish a presence in the UNITED STATES, and is now creating another media industry monster with DAN LE BATARD and MEADOWLARK MEDIA. To be able to pick JOHN's brain on a variety of key industry issues will be a huge benefit to those attending the SUMMIT either in person or virtually."

