Acquisition

MANDOLIN, a digital fan engagement platform and concert live streamer, has purchased the live streaming service NOONCHORUS. Since its founding in 2020, NOONCHORUS has hosted over 650 shows and generated four million dollars in artist revenue. This acquisition intends to expand live streaming and unlock revenue-driving opportunities for artists, venues, and festivals.

In a joint statement from NOONCHORUS Co-founders and brothers ANDREW JENSEN and ALEX JENSEN, “We are so glad to be joining forces with the folks at MANDOLIN in our effort to help artists connect more deeply with fans across the globe. By joining forces with MANDOLIN, we’ll be able to offer artists an even deeper toolset to excite and reward their in-person and digital fan bases. We are excited to put on the best live stream concerts of 2021 and beyond together.”

MANDOLIN CEO/Co-founder MARY KAY HUSE said, “NOONCHORUS has supported some of the hottest indie artists since their founding, so we could not be more thrilled to work with ANDREW, ALEX, and the NOONCHORUS team. Thanks to our shared mission of eliminating digital barriers between content creators and their fan bases, we truly believe no group is better poised to drive growth in the hybrid concert space.”

