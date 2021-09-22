Emma-Lee (Photo: Katie McClenny (KM))

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, in partnership with RARESPARK MEDIA GROUP, has signed Country artist-songwriter EMMA-LEE to a worldwide publishing agreement.

A TORONTO native, EMMA-LEE most recently co-wrote four songs on MICKEY GUYTON's debut album, “Remember Her Name,” set for release on SEPTEMBER 24th, including “What Are You Gonna Tell Her.” She had scored hits with Canadian Country artists BRETT KISSELL, TIM HICKS, WASHBOARD UNION and others. As an artist, she has released three albums and had many of her songs featured on a variety of television shows and films.

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON said, “Our entire team has been fans of EMMA-LEE’s songwriting for quite some time. It is an honor and a privilege to partner with RARESPARK to wave her flag.”

"I'm ecstatic to be part of a team that supports the vision for my career and champions my songs,” said EMMA-LEE. “I have a great deal of admiration and respect for everyone involved in this venture. They all share an insatiable passion for music that inspires me to bring my best to the writing room every day and I'm so grateful for the opportunity to work together!"

“EMMA-LEE is a force. She has a gift for bringing the artist’s point of view to a song, along with an incredible voice, commitment to the craft, and a graciousness that draws everyone in," said RARESPARK MEDIA GROUP Owner SUZANNE STRICKLAND and VP/GM SCOT SHERROD in a joint statement. "We are honored to work with her at RARESPRAK and we’re excited to partner with RUSTY and the entire family at SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING to represent her."

« see more Net News