EDGEHILL MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed artist/writer ALEX SMITH to an exclusive publishing agreement. SMITH has been working with producer and EDGEHILL Creative Dir. KENT WELLS in the studio on an upcoming project to be released soon. The new collection will feature Blues musician SONNY LANDRETH, songwriter LESLIE SATCHER and the artist's father, H.B. SMITH.

The LOUISIANA native visited NASHVILLE for the first time in 2015 and moved permanently a year later to pursue his dreams.

“ALEX was one of the first writers we were introduced to when we started EDGEHILL MUSIC PUBLISHING,” said EDGEHILL co-founders JOSH and TARA JOSEPH jointly. “His attitude, work ethic and especially his creativity are a perfect match for this growing company.”

“ALEX brings an infectious attitude everywhere he goes, and that carries over into his writes and in the studio, ” said WELLS. “We’re excited to have him in the EDGEHILL family, and we can’t wait to share the music we’ve been making.”

"I feel so blessed to have this opportunity,” said SMITH. “I came to NASHVILLE to write songs, and EDGEHILL and their amazing team have turned a dream into reality. I can't wait for everyone to hear the music and see what the future holds!"

