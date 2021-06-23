Brake

Get well wishes to DON BRAKE, OM for CUMULUS MEDIA’s SAVANNAH cluster and PD of Country WJCL (KIX 96), who is battling lymphoma. A GO FUND ME account with a $50,000 goal has been set up to help with his medical bills and expenses here. BRAKE says any money left over will be donated to ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.

He revealed the diagnosis in a candid FACEBOOK post YESTERDAY (9/21), where he shared that he has a "lemon sized mass" in his colon that has been causing a variety of symptoms, and that he has begun chemotherapy. "I am by no means out of the woods yet," he wrote. "This fight is just beginning but my great team of doctors are talking about cures and treatments rather than comfort levels and timelines."

Radio veteran BRAKE's diagnosis came shortly after he transferred to SAVANNAH from the PD/midday host job at sister Country station KAYD/BEAUMONT, TX in JULY (NET NEWS 6/23). His wife, AMERICA, daughter NAOMI and his mother are still in TEXAS, but have been able to visit him in the hospital. The SAVANNAH cluster he oversees also includes Classic Rock WIXV, R&B/Hip Hop WEAS (E93) and Adult R&B WTYB (MAGIC 103.9).

Send best wishes to him here.

