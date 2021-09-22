Wesley (Photo: Mike Kindel)

NASHVILLE-based BLACK SHEEP RECORDS has added genre-crossing artist STEPHEN WESLEY to its roster. He has collaborated on projects mixing together Country, Blues, Rock, Rap and more. WESLEY is currently working on new music, and his collaboration with Hip-Hop artist T-PAIN, titled "Rock N' Roll," was just released to radio. His single with SLASH, "Cowgirl," has accumulated more than a million SPOTIFY streams.

The artist, whose website describes him as "genre bending Country singer/songwriter," has toured with a variety of artists including UNCLE KRACKER, PARMALEE, JUSTIN MOORE and CHASE RICE.

“We are so excited to add STEPHEN WESLEY to our growing roster of diverse artists at BLACK SHEEP,” said label CEO SUSAN HOBBS ORTIZ. “He has a creative drive and passion for performing that is unequaled, and there are definitely big things on the horizon for this amazing and gifted artist.”

