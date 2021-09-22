Blxst

RED BULL RECORDS will continue their partnership deal with LOS ANGELES-based hip hop artist BLXST. RED BULL has also unveiled a new joint venture with BLXST's company, EVGLE.

RED BULL RECORDS Managing Dir. GREG HAMMER offered, "BLXST has established himself as a groundbreaking international artist through his visionary sound and an unrivaled dedication to his craft, and we look forward to amplifying this next chapter of his career alongside EVGLE. Our SVP/Head of A&R KENNY SALCIDO, and our VP/A&R CHARLES BURKS III, were passionately involved in the project from the beginning, and have been instrumental in the continuation of this partnership."

BLXST added, "Everything we're building at EVGLE centers around innovation, family, and community. As I enter the next phase of my career as an artist and business owner, I’m excited to continue our partnership with RED BULL RECORDS, a company that has supported my vision."

