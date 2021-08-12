Spears (Photo:Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

BRITNEY SPEARS and her attorney MATHEW ROSENGART have just filed documents setting the stage to end the conservatorship this FALL. BRITNEY is asking that a "termination plan" be formulated immediately so the conservatorship could wind down in its entirety. According to TMZ, that includes doing so without a medical examination and removing Jamie from the situation immediately.

ROSENGART says there have been changed circumstances that warrant the end of the conservatorship. Namely, the judge has already allowed BRITNEY to select her own lawyer, the point being she has the "capacity and capability to identify, engage, and instruct counsel of her own choice."

In the docs, ROSENGART quotes JAMIE's previous documents filed, "If Ms. SPEARS wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life. Mr. SPEARS believes that she should get that chance." In effect, Britney and her attorney agree.

A hearing set for a week from today is to get JAMIE out of the conservatorship immediately, and ROSENGART offered a litany of reasons why that must happen. He claims JAMIE has raked in millions and he needs to be out immediately. ROSENGART says JAMIE never had any business being a conservator, he has no training in economics or finance and his own finances were in disarray.

ROSENGART is looking for the judge to appoint a conservator of her estate on a temporary basis to replace JAMIE while a plan is put in place to end the conservatorship altogether.

