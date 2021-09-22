Change Of Plans

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's panel at the now-cancelled RADIO SHOW is still being held, but now as a live webinar as part of the RAB's Business Accelerated "Radio Works" series.

The panel, “Radio Works for Advertisers,” will stream on OCTOBER 14th at noon (CT) and will offer insights on three advertising categories, health, travel/tourism, and government-related activities.

Appearing on the panel will be the LAS VEGAS CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU's Sr. Dir. of Advertising COLLEEN YOSHIDA; CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS Sr. Dir./Programs-Media FLEUR VORUZ; GREENEGROUP/FORS MARSH GROUP Pres. IMANI GREENE; and moderator CHRISTINE TRAVAGLINI of KATZ RADIO GROUP. The presentation is free for RAB members and RADIO SHOW registrants.





Travaglini, Yoshida, Voruz, Greene







