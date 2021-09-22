New Performance Series To Launch

CHET-5 Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)/WOODSTOCK-POUGHKEEPSIE, NY is set to begin a new bi-weekly music series called STEEPLE SESSIONS. The title comes from the fact that the station’s new home is a renovated Methodist church -- originally built in the 18th century and re-built in 1913 and redesigned in 2021 with state-of-the-art studios and performance stage.

The live performances with an audience will take place at the station and will simultaneously be broadcast live on the air and as well as online in association with FLYMACHINE, a global live music distribution platform.

STEEPLE SESSIONS launches on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23rd, featuring singer/songwriter/producer SIMONE FELICE, with support from emerging artist DIANA DEMUTH. Further, 100% of the net proceeds from this performance go to the RADIO WOODSTOCK CARES FOUNDATION.

RADIO WOODSTOCK’s principal owner and the President/CHET-5 PRODUCTIONS GARY CHETKOF said, “We are so excited to launch RADIO WOODSTOCK’s new, on-going programming series from our new home, with our hometown star, SIMONE FELICE, and the wonderful DIANA DEMUTH. This will be an intimate experience that will connect artists with fans, both locally and from around the world.”

