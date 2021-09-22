Dick Downes

ALL ACCESS has learned that former R&R Sales Exec. DICK DOWNES has passed away (9/21) following a long illness that had him hospitalized for the better part of a year. Condolences to DICK’s family and many friends.

Former R&R Sales Exec. BARRY O’BRIEN told ALL ACCESS, “DICK sold space for R&R in the LOS ANGELES office and I was in D.C. doing the same.

“We became fast friends and remained close over the years, especially since I moved to FLORIDA a decade or so ago. DICK was always good for a laugh and I will miss him dearly.”

No word on services.

