-
R&R Alumni Dick Downes Has Passed On
by Joel Denver
September 23, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALL ACCESS has learned that former R&R Sales Exec. DICK DOWNES has passed away (9/21) following a long illness that had him hospitalized for the better part of a year. Condolences to DICK’s family and many friends.
Former R&R Sales Exec. BARRY O’BRIEN told ALL ACCESS, “DICK sold space for R&R in the LOS ANGELES office and I was in D.C. doing the same.
“We became fast friends and remained close over the years, especially since I moved to FLORIDA a decade or so ago. DICK was always good for a laugh and I will miss him dearly.”
No word on services.