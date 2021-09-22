Sandy McIlrey: Austin Welcomes Him Home.

UNITED STATIONS' syndicated "The SANDY Show" has added another two weekday affiliates, one in AUSTIN, TX and the other in COOKEVILLE, TN. The program, which features veteran air personality SANDY McILREE teamed with his wife, TRICIA, started broadcasting in 2019, The announcement of these new affiliates comes from NEW YORK-based UNITED STATIONS SVP/Content And Affiliation STEFAN JONES.

McILREE returns in the same time slot and market home to his greatest success, mornings in AUSTIN. For 18 years, he was co-host of the “JB & SANDY Morning Show” on KAMX (MIX 94.7 FM), with consistently dominant ratings. He has won numerous awards, with the AUSTIN CHRONICLE naming him “Best Radio Personality” four times (2002, 2003, 2004 and 2014), In 2004, he was nominated for “Radio Personality Of The Year” by RADIO & RECORDS. "The SANDY Show" can be heard on iHEARTMEDIA Triple A KDRP (103.1 FM AUSTIN's '80s STATION) as well as on Country KVET-HD2/AUSTIN.

The other new affiliate of "The SANDY Show" is STONE COMMUNICATIONS Country WUCH (105.9 KICKS COUNTRY)/COOKEVILLE, TN. The show is currently heard in dozens of towns across AMERICA.

Regarding his return to AUSTIN, McILREE commented, “We are so excited to be back on the air in AUSTIN as part of 103.1, AUSTIN's '80s station. Over the past three years, along with our team at UNITED STATIONS, we’ve created a successful syndicated show, and now TRICIA and I get to bring that content to our hometown. We are grateful to be partners with the iHEART AUSTIN team, led by MATT MARTIN and JASON McCOLLUM."

JONES added, "It’s very gratifying to have SANDY back on the air in AUSTIN. His history and connection to the people of that city has that special broadcasting magic that’s rare and really cannot be replicated.”

« see more Net News