Will Be Back Up Soon.

MARKETRON is reporting “significant progress” in getting its TRAFFIC and VISUAL TRAFFIC products back online following a weekend cyberattack that shut down most of its services. The company says customers will have services restored on a rolling basis in phases as it moves systems and data to “an entirely new environment."

Once the two services are moved to the new location, MARKETRON says all users in that market will be restored simultaneously.

The company wrote in an email late yesterday afternoon, “Phasing the rollout is the most expeditious way to restore service to all customers, and it ensures that services are restored in a way that gives all users the best experience."

Customers will receive an email with instructions and details when it is time for their account service to be restored. The company manages $5 billion in annual U.S. ad revenue.

How the hackers infiltrated MARKETRON’s networks remains a mystery.

CEO JIM HOWARD said the breach came “despite significant recent investments in separating backup and disaster recovery in different physical and network environments, instituting ‘zero trust’ access management policies, and new security detection and recovery tools.”

