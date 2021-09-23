Don Hall

RAY WATKINS of WICHITA has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the APRIL 2020 crash that killed then-ENTERCOM Classic Hits KEYN/WICHITA morning co-host DON HALL. (NET NEWS 4/29/20)

The jury returned the guilty verdict after deliberating for nearly an hour. Sentencing for WATKINS will be OCTOBER 29.

Police reported that WATKINS was under the influence when he ran a red-light hitting HALL's car as HALL drove to work at KEYN on APRIL 29, 2020.

