Reality show personalities KAITLYN (KAIL) LOWRY and VETZABE (VEE) RIVERA's "BABY MAMAS NO DRAMA" podcast has moved to PODCASTONE. The hosts, featured on MTV's "TEEN MOM 2," launched the podcast last year via AUDIOBOOM.

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, "We pride ourselves at PODCASTONE for providing powerful programming for women and the addition of BABY MAMAS NO DRAMA is an incredible show to add to our roster. Their built-in audience of influential millennials and decision making Gen Xers is a boon for our existing group of advertisers and a draw for potential new ones."

