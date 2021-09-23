Inks With Leighton

ST. CLOUD STATE UNVERSITY men's hockey will air on LEIGHTON BROADCASTING News-Talk KNSI-A-K257GK-KZPK-HD2/ST. CLOUD, MN under a new five year deal with rightsholder LEARFIELD's ST. CLOUD STATE SPORTS PROPERTIES.

Coach BRETT LARSON said, "I'm thankful for the support and coverage LEIGHTON BROADCASTING will provide to our men's hockey program. Our dedicated HUSKY fans will receive superb coverage from the teams at ST. CLOUD STATE SPORTS PROPERTIES and LEIGHTON, and I can't wait to work with them."

"We are excited to announce this partnership with LEIGHTON BROADCASTING, which will allow us to continue to reach the homes of our great fans as they follow our HUSKIES Athletics teams," said ST. CLOUD STATE Director of Athletics HEATHER WEEMS. "The platforms provided by ST. CLOUD STATE SPORTS PROPERTIES and LEIGHTON will enhance the gameday experience for our fanbase by allowing Husky fans to become more familiar with our ST. CLOUD STATE student-athletes and coaches through the gameday coverage, in-depth interviews and coaches shows."

"KNSI Radio Sports and the ST. CLOUD HUSKIES have a long and successful history of partnering with the local hockey community, providing the best in sports opportunities, entertainment and championship hockey," said LEIGHTON BROADCASTING PD BOB HUGHES. "We look forward to this season. Stay tuned to hear more about the KNSI Radio Sports exclusive hockey series, coming soon to KNSI."

