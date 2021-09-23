Extension

WESTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY Athletics has agreed to an extension of its multimedia rights agreement with LEARFIELD. The extension adds ten years to the arrangement, which sees LEARFIELD's HILLTOPPER SPORTS PROPERTIES managing WKU multimedia rights.

"LEARFIELD has played an instrumental role in the growth and increased national profile of WKU Athletics, and we are excited about extending this meaningful partnership an additional 10 years," said Director of Athletics TODD STEWART. "We appreciate the significant commitment they have made and the value they see in WKU Athletics, and we are strengthened by moving forward together."

"We're honored to have the opportunity to keep working alongside TODD and his team to elevate the WKU brand throughout the region, state and nationally," said LEARFIELD University Partnership Group EVP MIKE HAMILTON. "WKU is a longstanding, valued partner. We commit to continue innovating in all aspects and providing guidance and support through this transformative time in the college athletics industry."

