BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA's weekly "BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES" will reach a milestone with its 100th episode airing on SUNDAY (9/26). The episode will include a call-in appearance by RINGO STARR. "BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES" is hosted by ANDRE GARDNER and has aired for two decades; this week's episode will be expanded to four hours.

“Here I am, about to feature my 1000th BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES SUNDAY show, and what a ride it’s been,” said GARDNER. “I’ve had the honor of interviewing PAUL MCCARTNEY, RINGO STARR, YOKO ONO, LINDA MCCARTNEY, PATTI BOYD, OLIVIA HARRISON, and a host of people who’ve been a part of THE BEATLES’ world. I’ve world-premiered tracks from all four BEATLES, both individually and collectively and, perhaps best of all, I’ve made so many wonderful friends along the way.

“It’s still such a joy to produce a new BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES every week, and I’m so grateful I passed the audition for 102.9 MGK!”

“We call ANDRE our Baron of the BEATLES for his boundless knowledge and passion,” said PD BILL WESTON. “It’s a joy to hear every week during BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES.”

