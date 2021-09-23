9/23 Results

In a partnership between ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP and MEDIABASE, you can see fresh RATETHEMUSIC song testing each THURSDAY morning.



You can change age ranges and gender to sort song testing scores (it defaults to Persons 12+). Here are this week's Top 5 testing songs W25-54 according to RATETHEMUSIC panelists (9/23):



PHIL WICKHAM House of the Lord 4.26

ELEVATION WORSHIP Rattle! 4.20

CAIN Yes He Can 4.16

ANNE WILSON My Jesus 4.13

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC Promises 4.10



See more scores and find out more about RATETHEMUSIC here.

