Ayeeedubb

RADIO ONE Urban WQOK (K97.5)/RALEIGH MD/middays ALEXANDRA "AYEEEDUBB" WURST will host NORTH CAROLINA photography studio network PICTURE STUDIOS' "MAKEUP BATTLE" fashion show on OCT. 30th at the HYATT PLACE HOTEL. The event is a YOUTUBE series with weekly head-to-head competitions between makeup artists.

AYEEEDUBB said, "I am excited to be back in my hometown and hosting such a dope event like MAKEUP BATTLE. It's going to be a great time on HALLOWEEN weekend with a bunch of beautiful people getting dressed up, so you know we're gonna show out."

The event coincides with her one-year anniversary of accepting her current position with the station (NET NEWS 8/20/20).

