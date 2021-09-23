Job Opening

The new BOSTON RED SOX podcast from AUDACY's 2400SPORTS has announced one co-host, former BARSTOOL SPORTS host STEVE PERRAULT (NET NEWS 9/21), but the show needs another co-host, and AUDACY is looking for the right person for the job.

The opening is for the as-yet-untitled show's lead hosting role, and will require someone to offer "their unique, engaged, and passionate perspective during each show" and break down what's happening with the SOX; the hosts and show will have access to current and former SOX personnel.

Find out more and apply by clicking here. And find more job postings on the ALL ACCESS JOBS page.

