Circle Network to broadcast Farm Aid 2021 this Saturday (9/25)

CIRCLE NETWORK is partnering with FARM AID 2021 to broadcast the festival this SATURDAY (9/25) starting at 7p (CT). CIRCLE will also livestream the festival starting at 1p (CT) on its FACEBOOK page. Both the broadcast and livestream will run through midnight (CT). The annual FARM AID festival takes place all-day in HARTFORD, CT.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 9/8), the sold-out event will reunite family farmers and musician activists, with performances by FARM AID board members WILLIE NELSON & Family, JOHN MELLENCAMP, DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS, and MARGO PRICE, as well as STURGILL SIMPSON, TYLER CHILDERS, NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, BETTYE LaVETTE, JAMEY JOHNSON, LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL, ALLISON RUSSELL, PARTICLE KID and IAN MELLENCAMP.

Due to this special broadcast, CIRCLE has moved up airtime for "OPRY LIVE" to 6p (CT). The full programming schedule can be found here. For information on how to watch CIRCLE, click here.

« see more Net News