More presenters

GLOBAL CITIZEN LIVE, a 24-hour live broadcast spanning six continents on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th (NET NEWS 9/17), adds presenters ANDY COHEN, AMBER RUFFIN and BILLY PORTER.

In NEW YORK CITY, RUFFIN, COHEN, PORTER, BONANG MATHEBA, BRIDGET MOYNAHAN, CONNIE BRITTON, DEBORRA-LEE FURNESS, DESUS NICE AND THE KID MERO, DIKEMBE MUTOMBO, KATIE HOLMES, NOMZAMO MBATHA, PADMA LAKSHMI, RACHEL BROSNAHAN, SKIP MARLEY, and TAN FRANCE will join the lineup on the Great Lawn of Central Park. SKIP MARLEY will have a special performance.

At The GREEK THEATER in LOS ANGELES, MIGOS joins the lineup, with presenters: JOJO, JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT, MICHAELA JAÉ RODRIGUEZ, MAGGIE Q and SCOTT EVANS.

« see more Net News