Seeking new host

CUMULUS MEDIA INC., Top 40 WWWQ (Q99.7)/ATLANTA seeks a dynamic, multi-platform on-air entertainer and content creator for evenings.

Duties include:

• On air shift

• Social media engagement and content creation

• Website and digital content generation

• Helping to create killer endorsement spots for clients

• Conduct sales and station appearances

• Production assistance, including assembly and VO

• Adhering to all guidelines, policies and procedures of the station, CUMULUS MEDIA, INC., the FCC and all other Federal, state and local laws.

• Maintain a positive and approachable attitude when around listeners, clients and co-workers.

For a complete list of requirements and to complete the application process, go to http://www.cumulus.com/careers.





