WWWQ (Q99.7)/Atlanta Seeks Evening Personality
CUMULUS MEDIA INC., Top 40 WWWQ (Q99.7)/ATLANTA seeks a dynamic, multi-platform on-air entertainer and content creator for evenings.
Duties include:
• On air shift
• Social media engagement and content creation
• Website and digital content generation
• Helping to create killer endorsement spots for clients
• Conduct sales and station appearances
• Production assistance, including assembly and VO
• Adhering to all guidelines, policies and procedures of the station, CUMULUS MEDIA, INC., the FCC and all other Federal, state and local laws.
• Maintain a positive and approachable attitude when around listeners, clients and co-workers.
For a complete list of requirements and to complete the application process, go to http://www.cumulus.com/careers.