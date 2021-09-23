Hill

WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH-F (GBH)/BOSTON has named LEE HILL as Executive Editor for GBH NEWS. HILL, the Exec. Producer of GBH, NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK, and PRX's "THE TAKEAWAY," will join GBH on NOVEMBER 15th. His background includes serving as founding editor of INSIDE ENERGY, reporter at COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, and producer of NPR's "TELL ME MORE."

"Over the past year, GBH NEWS has focused on transforming into a cohesive, audience-focused, multiplatform news organization that tells the most interesting and distinctive local stories of the day,” said GBH NEWS GM PAM JOHNSTON. "LEE HILLl is an exceptional leader with significant experience in helping newsrooms navigate this journey. His outstanding journalism credentials will add to the success of GBH NEWS and help us find innovative ways to reach and engage our expanding audience. We are thrilled to have him join the team."

"I am beyond excited to join the powerhouse brand of GBH and its stellar journalists to help an even broader range of Bostonians locate themselves in the stories that shape their world," said HILL. "We'll work to bring original, thought-provoking local news stories to audiences wherever they are -- across all platforms, including in-person. I'm looking forward to getting started!"

