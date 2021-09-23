Classroom Resource

APM STUDIOS' "BRAINS ON!" podcast will be brought into classrooms via listening comprehension platform LISTENWISE, aimed at grades 2-5.

"I couldn't imagine a better home for BRAINS ON! than a platform that advances equitable learning and teaches kids to be better listeners,” said APM STUDIOS COO ALEX SCHAFFERT. “Our organizations share the same educational mission. It was a natural fit to partner with LISTENWISE and bring our stories to life for teachers and students."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with BRAINS ON! to enhance our elementary teaching resources for grades 2-5,” said LISTENWISE CEO MONICA BRADY-MYEROV. “The podcasts are engaging for kids, full of fun facts and can help teachers with lessons on everything from taste buds to tree growth. They are perfect to pair with our teaching resources, interactive transcripts and quizzes."

