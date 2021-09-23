Jenifer Smith

LIVE NATION has upped JENIFER SMITH to Head Of Urban Tour Marketing & Strategy. She'll be leading LIVE NATION's team in support of their roster of R&B and Hip-Hop tours.

LIVE NATION CONCERTS Head Of Talent & Touring OMAR AL-JOULANI commented, "Whether it’s artists or our own internal team, LIVE NATION is always investing in people we believe in. JENIFER has been an incredible leader at LIVE NATION, and we are confident her strategic focus and experience will do big things for every artist working with our Urban marketing team."

Prior to joining LIVE NATION in 2019, SMITH was a Tour Marketer at AEG PRESENTS and GOLDENVOICE for nearly ten years.

