SCOTTISH band THE ROLY MO have released a new single "I Miss the Dancing" on 7 WEST MUSIC which is an energetic tribute to missed nights out. It will be on the band’s forthcoming EP HOW IT"S BEEN due in NOVEMBER. THE ROLY MO’s sparkling riffs on "I Miss the Dancing" permeate the vacant event space while JOE MORTON relives the ups and downs of nights out past while grappling with the live-music-less reality of the last 16 months. Will the new single help you escape reality? Find out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

