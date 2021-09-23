Dietz (Photo: Twitter @KevinCDietz)

KEVIN DIETZ has officially been hired by CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WJR-A/DETROIT for 9a-noon (ET) weekdays, replacing the retired FRANK BECKMANN.

DIETZ, a former reporter for crosstown NBC affiliate WDIV-TV (LOCAL 4) and briefly host of a show on ADELL MY NETWORK TV affiliate WADL-TV (MY 38) who has been a fill-in host at WJR for the last few years, announced on FACEBOOK that he has been tapped for the role, "a pretty cool new job!"

In 2019, DIETZ was fired by WDIV-TV for a joke he made during a group photo shoot at a journalism conference, saying "We are probably going to have to crop the black reporter out of the photo," which he later said was meant as a reference to the difficulty newsrooms face in achieving diversity goals.

« see more Net News