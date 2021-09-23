McBryde Injured

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist ASHLEY McBRYDE had to postpone her “This Town Talks Tour” stop in MISSOULA, MT, scheduled for yesterday (9/22), due to a horseback riding accident earlier in the day, where the CMA Female Vocalist Of The Year nominee sustained injuries.

In an INSTAGRAM post, McBRYDE’s team shared that, “ASHLEY was enjoying her time in the beautiful state of MONTANA and had an accident while riding a horse. After a trip to the hospital and a few stitches (and some very sore bones), she is recovering and doing her best to ensure she can play again as soon as possible.”

With a show scheduled for tonight (9/23) in SPOKANE, and weekend dates in SEATTLE (9/25) and PORTLAND (9/26), the official word from McBRYDE’s team is, “As soon as we have updates on other shows this week, we will make sure to let everyone know.” Tickets to all three shows with opener RAY FULCHER remain on sale.

« see more Net News