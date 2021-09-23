Curse, Lifted

The first original podcast to result from the partnership between AUDACY's 2400SPORTS and MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL is "THE RUN: 2016 CHICAGO CUBS," a chronicle of the CUBS' long-awaited world championship. The show, hosted by comic and "THE DAILY SHOW" correspondent ROY WOOD JR. and AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO host MATT SPIEGEL and produced by veteran podcast creator JODY AVIRGAN, debuts MONDAY (9/27) and will post on MONDAYS with two episodes per week.

“I covered the CUBS run on the radio and was in the stands,” said SPIEGEL, “but I’m learning all sorts of new things as we’ve been doing this series. And ROY thinks he has the best Game 7 story, but I’ve got one in my pocket that will blow him away.”

“I’m not sure if MATT truly understands.” added WOOD. “I wore a CUBS bathrobe the entirety of 2016. By Game 7 it was filthy. It still reeks of beer, CLEVELAND rainwater, and sweet, sweet victory. We’ll see whose story is better.”

“If I can confess something -- I’m not that big of a baseball fan. But like most of AMERICA, I was riveted by the entire CUBS run, staying up late into the night during that rain delay and Game 7 comeback,” said AVIRGAN. “The whole concept of ‘THE RUN’ is to treat a sports postseason as if it were a season of a TV show or movie, and recap it the way a pop culture podcast would. The 2016 CUBS are a perfect fit -- so much drama on and off the field, so many amazing characters and stories. The fall of 2016 was… an interesting time, but it’s been a joy to revisit this team and this moment when sports showed how magical the world can feel. Cheesy, I know, but true.”

“We’re thrilled to build on our partnership with MLB and have 'THE RUN' kick off the newest addition to our robust podcast business -- 2400SPORTS,” said AUDACY Chief Digital Officer J.D. CROWLEY “This show is the first of many podcasts where we’ll offer an intimate look into the fan and player experience, giving our audience behind-the-scene looks at some of baseball’s most memorable moments. I can’t think of a better subject than the CUBS’ magical journey and what went in to breaking a 108-year curse.”

“The 2016 WORLD SERIES was one of the most memorable in our history, not just for CUBS fans but for baseball fans everywhere,” said MLB Senior Dir./Global Media NICK TROTTA. “Reliving that championship through this podcast documentary will allow listeners to experience the events and understand the people that made this historic season come together. We’re excited to start our partnership with 2400SPORTS with this momentous and exciting story.”

« see more Net News