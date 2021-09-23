New And Original Content On The Way

YOUTUBE ORIGINALS announced new and returning original programming and presented panels on two upcoming series launching soon: NOTED: ALICIA KEYS THE UNTOLD STORIES, an intimate performance docuseries about the celebrated artist, and from the YOUTUBE BLACK VOICES FUND, THE Outsiders?, a new docuseries produced and directed by Simon Frederick (“Black Is The New Black”) at THURSDAY's (9/23) TELEVISION CRITICS ASSOCIATION’S (TCA) 2021 Summer Press Tour session. The new slate is expected to reaffirm the global platform's pledge to provide viewers across the globe with content that taps into today’s most important timely conversations and zeitgeist moments, all while spotlighting inspiring YOUTUBE creators, music artists, and public figures who share authentic stories centered on music, personalities, learning and families.

During the TCA session, YOUTUBE’s Global Head of Original Content, SUSANNNE DANIELS, announced DEAR EARTH, a global, multi-hour celebration of the planet featuring a wide-range of global leaders like Pres. BARACK OBAMA, POPE FRANCIS, DESMOND TUTU and CEO/GOOGLE and ALPHABET SUNDAR PICHAI, celebrities, musicians and performers including ANITTA, BILLIE EILISH, BLACKPINK, JADEN SMITH, LIL DICKY + GATA, MARSAI MARTIN, THE MUPPETS, TINASHE, and SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, as well as YOUTUBE creators ASAPSCIENCE, BRAVE WILDERNESS, BRETMAN ROCK, DREAM, JACK HARRIES, ODD1SOUT, PHYSICS GIRL and ZHC. Following the format of last year’s impactful DEAR CLASS OF 2020, DEAR EARTH premieres OCTOBER 23th and kicks off YOUTUBE ORIGINALS OCTOBER programming focused on Sustainability.

Among the other key announcements: a new feature length documentary TOM PETTY, SOMEWHERE YOU FEEL FREE: THE MAKING OF WILDFLOWERS offering a personal look into making his most celebrated album WILDFLOWERS; TAB TIME a new preschool series with TABITHA BROWN focused on themes such as gratitude, mindfulness, service, community and culture; SUPREME MODELS showing the importance of Black models, fashion designers, and editors, and their impact on fashion and society; two additional sustainability projects, SIGNALS, a live-action and animation hybrid that tells the abridged story of the planet's relationship with plastics, and CLIMATE GAMES, a two-part special that features content creators and elite athletes delivering key climate messages with spectacular challenges; COPY THAT! a competition comedy series where four star YOUTUBE creators compete against each other outside of their comfort zones; and THE CREATOR GAMES 3 PRESENTED BY MRBEAST where MRBEAST returns for the third installment of his record-breaking event featuring YOUTUBE creators competing in a set of challenges to win $500,000.

