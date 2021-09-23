Grimes

ALL ACCESS has learned that AMBER GRIMES has left her position as SVP/Global Creative for CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP (CMG). She leaves after nearly three years in the created position (NET NEWS 12/11/18).

GRIMES was responsible for CMG's global streaming strategies and oversaw all of CMG's creative departments. Before joining CAPITOL, she was SPOTIFY's Urban Independent Sr. Mgr. She was the liaison for SPOTIFY with the Hip-Hop independent music community. According to numerous sources, GRIMES has yet to give any indication of her future plans.

« see more Net News